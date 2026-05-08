Telangana heat eases as top temperature falls to 42 Celsius

IMD warns thunderstorms in Telangana

Adavi Devula Palli in Nalgonda was Thursday's hottest at 42 Celsius, but most places are cooler than last week.

Light to moderate rain fell in 162 mandals across the state.

The IMD says to keep an eye out: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds could hit parts of Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, and more on Friday.