Telangana heat eases as top temperature falls to 42 Celsius
India
After weeks of scorching heat, Telangana finally got some relief: Thursday's top temperature was 42 Celsius, down from the brutal 46 Celsius in late April.
Temperatures also eased in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri: Hyderabad hit 40.7 Celsius, while Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri stayed just under 40 Celsius.
IMD warns thunderstorms in Telangana
Adavi Devula Palli in Nalgonda was Thursday's hottest at 42 Celsius, but most places are cooler than last week.
Light to moderate rain fell in 162 mandals across the state.
The IMD says to keep an eye out: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds could hit parts of Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, and more on Friday.