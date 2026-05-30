Telangana heatwave eases slightly with 3 locations above 46°C

Telangana districts 45-46°C, IMD forecasts storms

Many other districts stayed hot, hovering between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, it was a little less brutal: Musheerabad hit 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Uppal and Saroornagar, in Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, reached 42.2 degrees Celsius and 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department says thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds, could hit parts of the state on May 31.

For Hyderabad specifically, expect partly cloudy skies and temps ranging from a high of 41 degrees Celsius to a low of 29 degrees Celsius over the next day.