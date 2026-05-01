Telangana heatwave: temperatures above 44C government warns avoid daytime outings
Telangana is facing a serious heatwave, with temperatures expected to hit over 44 Celsius in districts like Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal.
Jagtial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli are also on alert.
The government wants everyone to avoid going out between 8:30am and 5pm unless absolutely necessary.
Officials urge hydration and emergency readiness
Officials are urging people to look out for kids, seniors, and pregnant women: make sure they stay hydrated with water, buttermilk, or ORS.
District teams have been told to keep water and power running smoothly and have ambulances ready just in case.
There's also a push for public awareness so folks working outdoors know how to prevent sunstroke.
And during sudden storms that might pop up with the heat, it's best not to shelter under trees or near electric poles.