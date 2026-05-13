Telangana hot spell sees Nizamabad North reach 44.5 Celsius Tuesday
India
Telangana is feeling the heat this week, with temperatures soaring past 44 Celsius in several spots on Tuesday.
Nizamabad North topped the charts at a scorching 44.5 Celsius, while Beerpur (Jagtial) and Bichkunda (Kamareddy) weren't far behind at 44.4 Celsius and 44.2 Celsius.
Other places like Koheda and Dasturabad also saw highs above 43 Celsius, making it a tough day for anyone outdoors.
Multiple Telangana towns see 41-43 Celsius
The hot spell didn't spare other regions either: Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad all saw temps between 42-43 Celsius, while Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Khammam hovered around 41-42 Celsius.
Even the "coolest" spots like Basheerabad were still pretty warm at just under 41 Celsius, showing how widespread this heatwave really is.