Telangana hot spell sees Nizamabad North reach 44.5 Celsius Tuesday India May 13, 2026

Telangana is feeling the heat this week, with temperatures soaring past 44 Celsius in several spots on Tuesday.

Nizamabad North topped the charts at a scorching 44.5 Celsius, while Beerpur (Jagtial) and Bichkunda (Kamareddy) weren't far behind at 44.4 Celsius and 44.2 Celsius.

Other places like Koheda and Dasturabad also saw highs above 43 Celsius, making it a tough day for anyone outdoors.