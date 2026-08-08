Telangana Housing Board reports 35,125 applications for 7,340 Hyderabad flats
India
The Telangana Housing Board had received 35,125 applications by Saturday evening.
The state is planning to build 100,000 affordable flats in Hyderabad, and this phase offers 7,340 homes across 16 Assembly constituencies.
Applications are open until August 10, so if you're interested, there's still a little time left.
Hyderabad constituency lotteries start August 20
Winners will be picked through constituency-wise lotteries starting August 20.
You can apply at MeeSeva centers or online with a ₹100 fee and a refundable ₹10,000 deposit.
Each flat is priced at ₹1.1 million, but the government covers ₹500,000, so beneficiaries pay the rest in four installments.
According to Housing Board Vice Chairman V.P. Gautham, construction tenders are underway and flats should be ready within a year.