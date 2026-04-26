Telangana launches 2027 digital self-enumeration as Gov. Shukla registers
Telangana just launched its first-ever digital self-enumeration for the 2027 census.
Gov. Shiv Pratap Shukla registered online to start things off, highlighting how this census will shape decisions on education, health care, and infrastructure.
The move to digital aims to make data collection smoother and more accurate.
Gov. Shukla urges Telangana participation
Gov. Shukla encouraged everyone to take part, saying "I urge all residents of Telangana to actively participate in this important exercise and extend full cooperation to Census officials by providing accurate and clear information."
You can fill in your household details online until May 10. After that, there is a digital house-listing phase from May 11 to June 9.
More accurate data means better policies and targeted welfare programs, so your input really counts.