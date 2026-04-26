Telangana launches 2027 digital self-enumeration as Gov. Shukla registers

Gov. Shukla urges Telangana participation

Gov. Shukla encouraged everyone to take part, saying "I urge all residents of Telangana to actively participate in this important exercise and extend full cooperation to Census officials by providing accurate and clear information."

You can fill in your household details online until May 10. After that, there is a digital house-listing phase from May 11 to June 9.

More accurate data means better policies and targeted welfare programs, so your input really counts.