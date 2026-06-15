Telangana launches breakfast scheme for government schools and junior colleges

Central kitchens to serve millet breakfasts

In the first phase, 1,302 schools and colleges in eight districts will get breakfast made in centralized kitchens.

The menu includes millet-based dishes like idlis and ragi jawa, plus favorites like dosa, puri, and bonda, served with milk or ragi jawa every day.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked students to have breakfast and lunch at government educational institutions, saying nutritious food is being provided to keep students physically and psychologically healthy.