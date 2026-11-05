Telangana launches family life insurance ₹5L in Siddipet November 19
Telangana is rolling out a family insurance scheme on November 19, offering ₹5 lakh life cover to eligible families.
The launch lines up with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and takes place in Siddipet.
If you're interested, applications open November 20 and run through the end of the month, with Indiramma committees visiting every household in villages across the State to collect applications, and tahsildars and gram panchayat secretaries receiving the applications.
Indiramma sarees and SC ST commissions
The government's also kicking off another round of Indiramma saree distribution at the same time.
Plus, they've set up separate commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to speed up complaint handling, approved 136 posts for judicial institutions in different districts, and changed an old law so boundary disputes get sorted faster, now within 30 days instead of 60.