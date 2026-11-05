Telangana launches family life insurance ₹5L in Siddipet November 19

Telangana is rolling out a family insurance scheme on November 19, offering ₹5 lakh life cover to eligible families.

The launch lines up with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and takes place in Siddipet.

If you're interested, applications open November 20 and run through the end of the month, with Indiramma committees visiting every household in villages across the State to collect applications, and tahsildars and gram panchayat secretaries receiving the applications.