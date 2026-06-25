Telangana launches free accident cover worth ₹1.25L cr for staff
India
Telangana just rolled out a free accident insurance scheme for all its employees, including pensioners, contract staff, and outsourced workers.
The coverage goes up to ₹1.25 lakh crore, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy says health cards are on the way too.
The MoU with 14 banks means premiums are sorted, so workers don't have to worry.
Scheme offers ₹10L life, ₹2-3cr accident
The scheme isn't just about accident cover; it also offers a life cover of ₹10 lakh for those ages 18 to 60 and even higher accident coverage (up to ₹2 to ₹3 crore).
With nearly 1.15 crore families set to benefit, the idea is to make financial security more accessible for everyone working with the government.