Telangana launches free accident cover worth ₹1.25L cr for staff

Scheme offers ₹10L life, ₹2-3cr accident

The scheme isn't just about accident cover; it also offers a life cover of ₹10 lakh for those ages 18 to 60 and even higher accident coverage (up to ₹2 to ₹3 crore).

With nearly 1.15 crore families set to benefit, the idea is to make financial security more accessible for everyone working with the government.