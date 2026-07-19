Telangana launches Indiramma houses July 20 targeting 100,000 multistory homes
India
Telangana is rolling out its Indiramma Houses scheme on July 20, aiming to build 100,000 multistory homes for lower-income families in city areas.
The goal? Make it easier for more people to have a place of their own in urban Hyderabad.
Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will soon share how to apply and who can get these homes.
Phase 1 builds 12,000 homes
The first phase kicks off with 12,000 houses (500 in each constituency) built on government land near workplaces and schools, so people don't have to move far from what matters.
This marks a shift from the scheme's earlier rural focus, now tackling city housing crunch while keeping affordability at its core.