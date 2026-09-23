Telangana launches MeeSeva door delivery services for urban residents

Booking is simple: just call 1100 or use the MeeSeva portal, and a trained executive will come over to help you out.

The service will initially be available as a pilot in selected CURE areas and will be expanded to other parts of the State in the coming days, with more than 70 agents ready to assist.

Besides certificates, citizens can access encumbrance certificate (EC) copies, police department services, and other services that are offered through MeeSeva.