Telangana launches MeeSeva door delivery services for urban residents
Telangana just rolled out "MeeSeva Door Delivery Services," making it way easier for urban residents to get official documents like birth, death, caste, income, and residence certificates without having to visit government offices or MeeSeva centers.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu launched the service on Wednesday, aiming to bring essential paperwork right to your home.
Book via 1100 or MeeSeva portal
Booking is simple: just call 1100 or use the MeeSeva portal, and a trained executive will come over to help you out.
The service will initially be available as a pilot in selected CURE areas and will be expanded to other parts of the State in the coming days, with more than 70 agents ready to assist.
Besides certificates, citizens can access encumbrance certificate (EC) copies, police department services, and other services that are offered through MeeSeva.