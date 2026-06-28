Telangana launches pulse polio drive vaccinating nearly 4.1 million under-five children

Telangana readies over 5.2 million polio doses

The state has set up exactly 22,979 vaccination booths and mobilized over 72,000 health workers to make sure no child is missed.

After booth vaccinations on June 28, teams will go door-to-door on June 29 and 30.

Urban areas like Hyderabad get an extra round on July 1 because of their dense populations.

Over 5.2 million vaccine doses are ready to help keep Telangana's children safe from polio.