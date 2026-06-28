Telangana launches pulse polio drive vaccinating nearly 4.1 million under-five children
India
Telangana just launched a three-day Pulse Polio campaign to vaccinate nearly 4.1 million children under five.
Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha led the event in Hyderabad, giving polio drops himself and reminding everyone that even though Telangana has been polio-free since 2007, staying protected is still super important.
Telangana readies over 5.2 million polio doses
The state has set up exactly 22,979 vaccination booths and mobilized over 72,000 health workers to make sure no child is missed.
After booth vaccinations on June 28, teams will go door-to-door on June 29 and 30.
Urban areas like Hyderabad get an extra round on July 1 because of their dense populations.
Over 5.2 million vaccine doses are ready to help keep Telangana's children safe from polio.