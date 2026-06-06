Telangana launches Stree Ride to train women electric vehicle drivers
India
Telangana just rolled out Stree Ride, a program that trains and hires women to drive electric bikes and autos for transport and delivery jobs.
Launched at the State Police Headquarters in Hyderabad, the first batch saw 50 e-bikes and five e-autos driven by women hit the road.
Women trainees gain jobs and respect
Stree Ride isn't just about jobs: it's about changing mindsets.
55 women have already trained as pro drivers, landing gigs with mobility partners.
Participants like Sarla and Ameena shared how driving has brought them financial freedom and more respect.
Officials also believe having more women drivers will make city travel safer for everyone.