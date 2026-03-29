Telangana law requires employees and elected representatives support elderly parents India Mar 29, 2026

Big news from Telangana: if you are a government or private employee, or an elected representative, in the state, you must either personally care for your elderly parents or provide financial support.

The new bill says all employees (both private and government) and elected representatives must either care for their elderly parents or give 15% of their salary or ₹10,000 per month, whichever is less, to their parents.

It's all about making sure elders aren't left behind or neglected.