Telangana law requires employees and elected representatives support elderly parents
Big news from Telangana: if you are a government or private employee, or an elected representative, in the state, you must either personally care for your elderly parents or provide financial support.
The new bill says all employees (both private and government) and elected representatives must either care for their elderly parents or give 15% of their salary or ₹10,000 per month, whichever is less, to their parents.
It's all about making sure elders aren't left behind or neglected.
Telangana becomes 1st parental support state
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the move essential, even pointing out real-life cases where seniors were ignored.
BJP's Payal Shankar also supported the bill and pushed for strict penalties if people do not follow through.
With unanimous support across parties, Telangana becomes the first Indian state to legally require parental support, hoping to set an example for the rest of the country.