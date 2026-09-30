Telangana madrasa teacher jailed for life for sexually assaulting 13-year-old
India
A Telangana madrasa teacher has been given life in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
The incident happened in December 2024 near Masjid-E-Rehemath Unnisa, and the student bravely told his mother about it a week later.
Police filed the complaint.
Court finds Mohammed Munawar Hussain guilty
The court found Mohammed Munawar Hussain guilty under child-protection laws, fined him 25,500 rupees, and ordered him to pay 200,000 rupees to the victim.
The victim also told his mother that the accused had committed a similar act two days earlier," police said.