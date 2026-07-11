The accused was out on bail

Telangana man kills wife, children, teen he assaulted, her family

By Snehil Singh 10:05 am Jul 11, 202610:05 am

What's the story

A 35-year-old man in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district has allegedly murdered his wife and children. The accused, Rajkumar, first attacked his wife Parvathi Saritha (30) and their two sons aged four and one at their home in Shabad on Friday night. He then traveled to the house of a 17-year-old girl who had accused him of sexual harassment earlier this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.