Telangana man kills wife, children, teen he assaulted, her family
What's the story
A 35-year-old man in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district has allegedly murdered his wife and children. The accused, Rajkumar, first attacked his wife Parvathi Saritha (30) and their two sons aged four and one at their home in Shabad on Friday night. He then traveled to the house of a 17-year-old girl who had accused him of sexual harassment earlier this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Background check
Rajkumar was granted anticipatory bail last week
The minor girl had accused Rajkumar of stalking and harassing her since May. He was granted anticipatory bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000 about a week before the murders. Rajkumar has a history of behavioral issues and was previously called for counseling by the police. His family members have also indicated that his mental condition was unstable.
Crime scene
He took girl to deserted place and killed her
After the initial attacks, Rajkumar allegedly took the minor girl in a car to a deserted place and allegedly murdered her. He also killed her mother (45) and maternal grandmother (65). Her 20-year-old sister, who is disabled, was present during the incident but unharmed. After committing these acts, Rajkumar called his father to confess saying, "I have done this. I have murdered these people."
Manhunt
Rajkumar on the run; special police teams formed
Rajkumar is currently on the run, and special police teams have been formed to apprehend him. Senior police officer Tarun Joshi said they have developed leads in the case. Forensic teams have examined crime scenes, and investigators are piecing together the sequence of events to verify motives behind this gruesome crime.