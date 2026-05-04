Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy urges fast paddy procurement
India
Telangana is moving quickly to buy up paddy from farmers after unexpected rains hit several districts.
Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met with officials in Hyderabad on Monday, urging them to act fast so harvested crops aren't ruined by more rain this week.
Sunday night showers disrupted stored paddy
Heavy showers on Sunday night already disrupted stored paddy, and with more wet weather expected, the government wants to protect farmers from losing their harvest.
Reddy stressed that speeding up procurement now is key to minimizing losses and keeping things steady for local agriculture.