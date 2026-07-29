Telangana monsoon down 30% amid rare El Nino, Rao warns
India
Telangana is dealing with a tough monsoon this year, with rainfall down by 30% thanks to the El Nino effect.
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao shared that things might get even drier in August, September, and October, calling this climate event rare and something the state hasn't seen in 150 years.
Telangana village drives encourage oil palm
To help out, the state is rolling out village-level awareness drives and getting different departments to work together.
Farmers are being encouraged to switch to crops that need less water: oil palm is one of the main options on the table.
Rao also promised that grievances received during the program will be sent straight to district officials for action.