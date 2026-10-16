Telangana NHM employees strike, 17,541 demand jobs and equal pay
India
17,541 National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Telangana have been on strike since October 13, pushing for regular jobs and "equal pay for equal work."
Many have spent years in temporary roles and say their pay just isn't keeping up with living costs.
They're also asking for better benefits like health insurance, job security, paid maternity leave, and salary hikes.
Telangana health services paused, government silent
With NHM staff off the job, routine health services are on pause.
Despite the growing pressure, the state government hasn't responded to workers' demands yet.