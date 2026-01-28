Telangana nurse arrested for killing parents over inter-caste marriage row
A 23-year-old nurse from Yacharam village, Telangana, has been arrested after allegedly murdering her parents because they opposed her inter-caste relationship.
Surekha reportedly used hospital injections to kill her father and mother on January 24, 2026, pretending she was treating their body pains.
The couple had met on Instagram and wanted to marry, but family arguments escalated when Surekha's parents arranged a different match for her.
How the case unfolded
Surekha's brother lodged a complaint about their parents' sudden deaths with police after she told him they had collapsed.
But police found matching hospital injections at the scene and questioned Surekha, who then confessed to the murders.
She was arrested on January 28 and was remanded in judicial custody on suspicion of killing her parents.