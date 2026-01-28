Telangana nurse arrested for killing parents over inter-caste marriage row India Jan 28, 2026

A 23-year-old nurse from Yacharam village, Telangana, has been arrested after allegedly murdering her parents because they opposed her inter-caste relationship.

Surekha reportedly used hospital injections to kill her father and mother on January 24, 2026, pretending she was treating their body pains.

The couple had met on Instagram and wanted to marry, but family arguments escalated when Surekha's parents arranged a different match for her.