Telangana places 58 from Ebola-affected nations in 21-day home isolation
Telangana has placed 58 people arriving at Hyderabad airport from Ebola-affected nations (Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan) under a 21-day home isolation.
Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha assured everyone that none of them have shown any symptoms so far, and the government is keeping a close watch.
Surveillance, airport screening and Pune testing
District surveillance teams are continuously monitoring these travelers.
At the airport, all passengers from affected regions go through mandatory screening and thermal scans.
There is a medical team on site plus ambulances ready just in case. If anyone shows symptoms, their samples head straight to Pune for testing.
Gandhi Hospital already has a special isolation ward set up as part of Telangana's safety plan.