Telangana police pick up Vinod, Sheshu in Secunderabad armory theft
India
Telangana police have picked up two more suspects, Vinod and Sheshu, over the recent arms theft at the Madras Regiment's armory in Secunderabad.
The case first made headlines after retired havildar Upputholla Mallesh, the primary accused, was arrested on September 11 for allegedly stealing the cache on August 31.
Weapons recovered from Upputholla Mallesh homes
Mallesh, the primary accused, reportedly took the weapons because he was unhappy about being forced to retire after disciplinary issues.
Police found stolen rifles and ammunition at his homes in Kowkoor village and Jangam Reddy Pally.
Investigators are now looking into money transfers between Mallesh and Vinod, piecing together how it all went down, and checking if anyone else was involved.