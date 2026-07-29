Telangana Police Recruitment Board opens 7,437 vacancies across departments
Looking for a government job in Telangana?
The state's Police Recruitment Board just opened up 7,437 vacancies across the Police, Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, plus Prisons and Correctional Services.
Roles range from sub inspectors and constables to fire officers and jail warders.
Telangana police vacancies include 3,697 constables
Most openings are with the Police Department: think 3,697 civil constables out of 5,000 total police posts.
SPF is hiring for 1,424 spots; Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department has 790 positions; Prisons are adding 223 staff.
Applicants will need to clear physical and medical checks by a civil surgeon and have certificates ready (like caste or EWS).
Application dates will be announced soon, so keep an eye out!