Telangana Police Recruitment Board opens 7,437 vacancies across departments

Most openings are with the Police Department: think 3,697 civil constables out of 5,000 total police posts.

SPF is hiring for 1,424 spots; Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department has 790 positions; Prisons are adding 223 staff.

Applicants will need to clear physical and medical checks by a civil surgeon and have certificates ready (like caste or EWS).

Application dates will be announced soon, so keep an eye out!