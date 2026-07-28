Telangana police seek missing trainee IPS Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy
India
Telangana Police is on the lookout for Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy, a trainee IPS officer who disappeared after being accused of sexually harassing a fellow trainee IPS officer.
The High Court refused him interim protection, and since then, his phone has been off, and he has not shown up at the addresses he listed.
Reddy faces multiple criminal charges
Reddy faces charges such as sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and IT Act violations.
He was suspended from training at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy right after a preliminary probe.
Inspector Jyothsna is leading the investigation under SHE Teams DCP Lavanya Naik Jadhav.
Despite efforts to contact him, Reddy remains missing as the search continues.