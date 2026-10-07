Telangana preliminarily identifies severe drought in 320 mandals, 18 districts
India
Telangana has preliminarily identified severe drought conditions across 320 mandals in 18 districts after this year's monsoon was thrown off by El Nino.
The government is now gathering detailed reports and wants to make sure help reaches those hit hardest, especially farmers.
Subcommittee to consult farmers and experts
Officials aren't just looking at rainfall: they're checking 12 different indicators to get the full picture.
A subcommittee is to hold consultations with farmers' associations and experts before finalizing immediate measures, aiming to soften the blow of this tough season.