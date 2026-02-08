Telangana priest arrested for growing ganja in temple garden

Investigators are looking into how long this operation had been running

During their raid, authorities seized over 17kg of dry ganja, nearly a kilo of seeds, ₹30,000 cash, a weighing machine, and a mobile phone—altogether valued at around ₹70 lakh.

Investigators are now looking into how long this operation had been running and whether others were involved.

The case has sparked concerns about how religious spaces can sometimes be misused for illegal activities.