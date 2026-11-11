Telangana probes illegal egg donation racket after 43 women rescued
Telangana is investigating a major illegal egg donation racket after rescuing 43 women and arresting eight people in Hyderabad.
Following the minister's directions, officials have inspected 27 of the 44 assisted reproductive technology facilities identified in the state, aiming to stop unauthorized egg extraction and sale.
Telangana inspections find 13 violations
Inspections have already found 13 violations in seven hospitals, with show-cause notices sent out.
The health department is urging everyone to follow the rules and report any shady activities, especially false promises from middlemen.
Officials say cracking down on these rackets is about protecting women from exploitation and keeping medical practices safe for everyone.