Telangana probes restricted land records tied to K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana's government is digging into land records linked to former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and other BRS leaders.
This comes after a detailed Assembly discussion about land that cannot legally be registered.
Now, a top committee is combing through records of properties on the restricted list.
Officials probe 388 acres near Erravalli
The spotlight is on 388 acres near KCR's farmhouse in Erravalli, with officials checking records in nearby villages too.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claims KCR's family has grabbed government land and says if that is proven, he will give it to Dalit families.
BRS leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), have called the probe political and challenged Reddy to agree to a judicial inquiry, setting the stage for more political drama ahead of the 2028 elections.