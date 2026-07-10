Telangana PVTG Boys Gurukul students hospitalized after suspected food poisoning
More than 40 students from the PVTG Boys Gurukul hostel in Telangana had to be rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after falling sick, likely due to food poisoning.
The trouble started right after breakfast, with several students suddenly vomiting and complaining of stomach pain during school prayers.
Staff acted quickly and called for medical help.
Students stable and recovering, tests underway
The students first got care at a local health center, then were moved to Achhampet Area Hospital for better treatment.
Thankfully, doctors say everyone is stable and recovering well.
Officials are looking into what caused the illness: food samples from the hostel kitchen are being tested, and there is also a known drinking water issue at the hostel that is getting sorted out.
District officials have visited and reassured parents that everything possible is being done for the children's safety.