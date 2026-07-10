Telangana PVTG Boys Gurukul students hospitalized after suspected food poisoning

Students stable and recovering, tests underway

The students first got care at a local health center, then were moved to Achhampet Area Hospital for better treatment.

Thankfully, doctors say everyone is stable and recovering well.

Officials are looking into what caused the illness: food samples from the hostel kitchen are being tested, and there is also a known drinking water issue at the hostel that is getting sorted out.

District officials have visited and reassured parents that everything possible is being done for the children's safety.