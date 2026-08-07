Telangana Realtors Association protests Section 22A listing of private lands
India
On August 6, the Telangana Realtors Association (TRA) gathered at the Narapally sub-registrar's office to protest.
Their issue? Private properties are being wrongly added to the Section 22A prohibited list, meant for public lands, because of messy and incomplete land records.
Many owners only found out their property was blocked when they tried to sell or transfer it.
TRA demands removals and faster NOCs
TRA is pushing for a quick fix: remove genuine private lands from the list, set up district-level help desks, speed up no-objection certificates (NOCs), and hold officials accountable for mistakes in land records.
Even though the government rolled out the Bhu Bharati Act to clean things up, unresolved entries are still causing big delays for property owners.