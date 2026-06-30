Telangana records 12% June rainfall decline despite southwest monsoon arrival
India
Telangana saw a 12% drop in rainfall this June, even though the southwest monsoon finally arrived.
The state got just 115.3mm of rain, less than the usual 130.3mm for the month.
Hyderabad wasn't spared either, ending up 4% short of its expected rainfall.
Hanumakonda misses over 70% normal rain
Hanumakonda district faced the biggest shortfall, missing out on over 70% of its normal rain.
Rainfall was patchy across Telangana: only four districts got more than average, while a majority had shortages.
Even Hyderabad's urban areas were down by 5%.
Still, there's a bit of good news: June's rainfall was actually up by 11% compared to last year.