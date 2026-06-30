Telangana records 12% June rainfall decline despite southwest monsoon arrival

Hanumakonda misses over 70% normal rain

Hanumakonda district faced the biggest shortfall, missing out on over 70% of its normal rain.

Rainfall was patchy across Telangana: only four districts got more than average, while a majority had shortages.

Even Hyderabad's urban areas were down by 5%.

Still, there's a bit of good news: June's rainfall was actually up by 11% compared to last year.