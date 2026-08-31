Telangana records 38% rainfall deficit in August at 134.5mm
Telangana's rainfall in August was 38% below normal, with rainfall down by 38%.
The state got only 134.5mm of rain this month, way below the usual 215.8mm and a huge fall from last year's 378.5mm.
That's around 64% lower compared to August 2025.
IMD links El Nino to deficits
According to IMD Hyderabad, El Nino messed with the weather, bringing long dry spells and sudden heavy showers instead of steady rain.
Overall, Telangana's monsoon season (June to August) was down by 17%.
Urban areas like Greater Hyderabad were hit hard too: the GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal areas together recorded a 22% deficit, and central and southern districts struggled as well because the August weather systems were located in the north-western Bay of Bengal and Telangana remained largely on their fringe.