Telangana records 62.2% C-section rate, surpassing national average of 27.2% India May 29, 2026

Telangana is leading the country in Cesarean section (C-section) deliveries: 62.2% of babies are born this way, which is more than double the national average of 27.2%.

The state's numbers have even gone up since the last survey.

Almost every birth happens in a hospital here, with institutional deliveries at 98.8%, much higher than the Indian average.