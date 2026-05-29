Telangana records 62.2% C-section rate, surpassing national average of 27.2%
India
Telangana is leading the country in Cesarean section (C-section) deliveries: 62.2% of babies are born this way, which is more than double the national average of 27.2%.
The state's numbers have even gone up since the last survey.
Almost every birth happens in a hospital here, with institutional deliveries at 98.8%, much higher than the Indian average.
Telangana private hospitals record 83.9% C-sections
Private hospitals in Telangana see especially high C-section rates at 83.9%, far above the national private sector average of 54.1%.
Government hospitals aren't far behind, with nearly half (48.1%) of births being surgical, about three times India's public hospital average.
Andhra Pradesh comes second at 52.2%, while Nagaland stands out for its low rate, just 13.2%.