Telangana releases ₹2,000cr in employee dues after Deputy CM Vikramarka

Telangana clears GPF dues, promises ₹4,000cr

The money has cleared all General Provident Fund (GPF) dues for retired employees and commutation dues pending up to May 2025.

Vikramarka credited smart planning and quick action for getting this done and assured that the remaining ₹4,000 crore will be paid within the promised timeline.

Employee unions and retirees are genuinely thankful for these steps. It looks like relief is finally here.