Telangana releases ₹2,000cr in employee dues after Deputy CM Vikramarka
Big news for Telangana government employees: the state has just released ₹2,000 crore out of a total ₹6,000 crore in pending dues.
This first installment comes after Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stepped in and keeps the promise made to employee groups.
The Finance Department acted quickly on his orders, showing the government's commitment to taking care of its workforce.
Telangana clears GPF dues, promises ₹4,000cr
The money has cleared all General Provident Fund (GPF) dues for retired employees and commutation dues pending up to May 2025.
Vikramarka credited smart planning and quick action for getting this done and assured that the remaining ₹4,000 crore will be paid within the promised timeline.
Employee unions and retirees are genuinely thankful for these steps. It looks like relief is finally here.