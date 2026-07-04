Telangana releases ₹6,590.36cr for Rythu Bharosa Vanakalam 2026 scheme
India
Telangana just rolled out ₹6,590.36 crore to support its farmers through the Rythu Bharosa - Vanakalam 2026 scheme.
More than 65 lakh farmers covering nearly 110 lakh acres got a boost, with funds sent directly in four phases from June 30 to July 3.
The goal? Help farmers invest in their crops based on how much land they own.
Farmers paid in phases by acreage
The payouts were split up by land size: the first phase on June 30 covered farmers with up to one acre and up to two acres, followed by the second phase covering up to three acres.
The last two phases covered those with four and five acres. Officials say bigger landholders will get their payments soon, making sure everyone is included this season.