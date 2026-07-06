Telangana rolls out over 100,000 2BHK homes in Hyderabad India Jul 06, 2026

Telangana is rolling out over 100,000 two-bedroom homes in Hyderabad for families who need them most, as part of its 2BHK Housing Scheme.

At a recent event, Minister Mohammad Azharuddin handed out house papers to new owners and shared how the scheme aims to tackle housing insecurity, especially for people with disabilities.