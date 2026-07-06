Telangana rolls out over 100,000 2BHK homes in Hyderabad
Telangana is rolling out over 100,000 two-bedroom homes in Hyderabad for families who need them most, as part of its 2BHK Housing Scheme.
At a recent event, Minister Mohammad Azharuddin handed out house papers to new owners and shared how the scheme aims to tackle housing insecurity, especially for people with disabilities.
Telangana scheme prioritizes vulnerable groups
This scheme puts socially vulnerable groups first, including persons with disabilities, widows, seniors, and Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Beneficiaries are chosen through local verification to keep things fair.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said construction will speed up, more land is ready for future homes, and the government is committed to making affordable housing easier and more transparent as Hyderabad grows.