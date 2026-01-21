Telangana: Sarpanch, 2 others booked for allegedly poisoning 100 stray dogs India Jan 21, 2026

In Telangana's Yacharam village, police have booked a sarpanch and two others after they were accused of poisoning nearly 100 stray dogs—allegedly to fulfill election promises from last December.

The complaint came from the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI).

While no dog bodies have turned up yet, a Yacharam police officer said about 40-50 dogs were killed and their bodies buried.