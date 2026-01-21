Telangana: Sarpanch, 2 others booked for allegedly poisoning 100 stray dogs
In Telangana's Yacharam village, police have booked a sarpanch and two others after they were accused of poisoning nearly 100 stray dogs—allegedly to fulfill election promises from last December.
The complaint came from the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI).
While no dog bodies have turned up yet, a Yacharam police officer said about 40-50 dogs were killed and their bodies buried.
What's happening next?
Police are taking action under animal cruelty laws, and SAFI is pushing for more humane solutions like sterilization and vaccination instead of violence.
Authorities have started awareness drives against animal cruelty, while the Supreme Court is also calling for stricter accountability in managing stray dog issues—suggesting heavy compensation for dog-bite cases.
The whole incident highlights how urgent it is to find kinder ways to deal with street animals.