Telangana sarpanch admits hiring 'dog killers' for massacring 100 strays

Preethi's complaint alleged that around 100 stray dogs were killed by being injected with poison over the last 10 days. The FIR named Thimmaipally village sarpanch and panchayat secretary as the alleged perpetrators. Further investigation revealed that gram panchayat worker Ravi allegedly disposed of the carcasses. According to the news agency, in a separate conversation between animal rights activist Adukapuram Goutham and Gopi (the hired person), Gopi confirmed that dogs were poisoned over the past 10 days.

Disposal details

Sarpanch reveals disposal site for dog carcasses

The sarpanch also disclosed that the carcasses were disposed of about two kilometers from the village. Based on these findings, Preethi has sought immediate legal action against those involved as per the law. Goutham has condemned this incident and demanded strict action against all involved parties. He emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws to prevent such acts of cruelty in the future.