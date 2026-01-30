Telangana sarpanch admits hiring 'dog killers' for massacring 100 strays
In a shocking case of alleged animal cruelty, nearly 100 stray dogs were reportedly killed in Thummaipally village, Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, ANI reported. Mudavath Preethi, a Cruelty Prevention Assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India, filed a formal complaint at Charapaka Police Station on January 27. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 325 read with 3(5) BNS, and Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA).
Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary allegedly involved in dog killings
Preethi's complaint alleged that around 100 stray dogs were killed by being injected with poison over the last 10 days. The FIR named Thimmaipally village sarpanch and panchayat secretary as the alleged perpetrators. Further investigation revealed that gram panchayat worker Ravi allegedly disposed of the carcasses. According to the news agency, in a separate conversation between animal rights activist Adukapuram Goutham and Gopi (the hired person), Gopi confirmed that dogs were poisoned over the past 10 days.
Sarpanch reveals disposal site for dog carcasses
The sarpanch also disclosed that the carcasses were disposed of about two kilometers from the village. Based on these findings, Preethi has sought immediate legal action against those involved as per the law. Goutham has condemned this incident and demanded strict action against all involved parties. He emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws to prevent such acts of cruelty in the future.