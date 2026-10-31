Telangana sets rice price caps in Hyderabad and Medchal
India
Rice getting too expensive? Telangana just set new price limits for popular varieties (BPT/KNM at ₹66 per kg, RNR/Telangana Sona at ₹74 per kg, and HMT/JSR at ₹79 per kg) in Hyderabad and Medchal.
This move is meant to keep rice affordable after prices shot past ₹80 per kg.
Hyderabad Medchal stores must display prices
Rice mills, wholesale and retail stores in Hyderabad and Medchal now have to clearly show these new prices, with banners that include the company's name.
Civil Supplies officials will be checking up on stores to make sure no one overcharges, so shoppers can trust they're paying the right amount.