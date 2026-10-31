Telangana sets rice price caps in Hyderabad and Medchal

Rice getting too expensive? Telangana just set new price limits for popular varieties (BPT/KNM at ₹66 per kg, RNR/Telangana Sona at ₹74 per kg, and HMT/JSR at ₹79 per kg) in Hyderabad and Medchal.

This move is meant to keep rice affordable after prices shot past ₹80 per kg.