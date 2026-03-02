Telangana sets up 24x7 control room for people in West Asia
Telangana just launched a round-the-clock control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help people from the state who are stuck or facing issues in West Asia.
This move, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is all about making sure anyone dealing with emergencies or travel problems can get quick support.
If you or someone you know needs help, there are specific officials—Vandana Barua, C.H. Chakravarthi, Javed Husain, and Rakshit Naik—ready to assist.
MEA, embassies involved in efforts
Officials at Telangana Bhavan are working closely with India's Ministry of External Affairs and embassies to keep track of what's happening and respond fast when needed.
Meanwhile, families back home in Telangana are staying in touch with loved ones abroad and keeping each other updated on any changes.
The state's proactive approach is meant to offer real support during a stressful time for many families.