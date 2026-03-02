Telangana sets up 24x7 control room for people in West Asia India Mar 02, 2026

Telangana just launched a round-the-clock control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help people from the state who are stuck or facing issues in West Asia.

This move, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is all about making sure anyone dealing with emergencies or travel problems can get quick support.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are specific officials—Vandana Barua, C.H. Chakravarthi, Javed Husain, and Rakshit Naik—ready to assist.