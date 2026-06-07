Telangana shifts school reopening to Monday June 15 amid concerns
India
Heads up, Telangana students: school's reopening has been shifted to June 15 (Monday) for both government and private schools.
The change happened because the earlier date, June 12, landed on a Friday and many people felt starting right before the weekend did not make sense.
July 11 declared regular school day
To keep the academic calendar on track, July 11 (which would have been a holiday as it is the second Saturday) will now be a regular school day.
This way, you will not miss out on any learning days even with the delayed start.