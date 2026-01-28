Telangana: SIT digs into alleged phone tapping under BRS rule

Key BRS leaders questioned for hours

Recently, top BRS leaders like former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar Rao, who was questioned for over seven hours, and party working president KT Rama Rao were questioned about their roles; Santosh was asked, among other things, whether he provided phone numbers or forwarded numbers to the accused.

Harish Rao also faced eight hours of grilling and called the investigation "politically motivated."

The SIT has named several accused so far, including former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, with the probe picking up after a complaint surfaced in March 2024.