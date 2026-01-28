Telangana: SIT digs into alleged phone tapping under BRS rule
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into claims that the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) illegally tapped phones of political leaders and others during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, led by ex-Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
The case centers around suspicions that thousands of call records were accessed and that money was extorted through electoral bonds, an allegation made by the SIT.
Key BRS leaders questioned for hours
Recently, top BRS leaders like former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar Rao, who was questioned for over seven hours, and party working president KT Rama Rao were questioned about their roles; Santosh was asked, among other things, whether he provided phone numbers or forwarded numbers to the accused.
Harish Rao also faced eight hours of grilling and called the investigation "politically motivated."
The SIT has named several accused so far, including former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, with the probe picking up after a complaint surfaced in March 2024.