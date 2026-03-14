Telangana sizzles as 3 places record over 40degC on Friday
India
Telangana just had a seriously hot day, with three locations/towns recording temperatures above 40°C on Friday, March 13, 2026.
Mortad in Nizamabad topped the charts at 40.4 Celsius, while Kannepalli (Mancherial) and Bejjur (Kumaram Bheem Asifabad) weren't far behind.
It's clear: summer is making an early entrance.
Other places that felt the heat
The heat didn't spare other places either: Beerpur in Jagtial nearly reached 40 Celsius, and spots like Jainad (Adilabad), Rudrangi (Rajanna Sircilla), Neredugommu (Nalgonda), and Khanapur (Nirmal) all hovered close to that mark.
Even Hyderabad felt the burn, with Medchal touching 38.8 Celsius and Himayatnagar at 38.2 Celsius, so it's not just you feeling extra toasty!