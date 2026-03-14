Telangana sizzles as 3 places record over 40degC on Friday

Other places that felt the heat

The heat didn't spare other places either: Beerpur in Jagtial nearly reached 40 Celsius, and spots like Jainad (Adilabad), Rudrangi (Rajanna Sircilla), Neredugommu (Nalgonda), and Khanapur (Nirmal) all hovered close to that mark.

Even Hyderabad felt the burn, with Medchal touching 38.8 Celsius and Himayatnagar at 38.2 Celsius, so it's not just you feeling extra toasty!