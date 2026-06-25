Telangana starts electoral roll update, BLO visits begin June 25
India
Telangana started a big update of its electoral rolls on June 25, 2026.
Booth level officers (BLOs) are going door-to-door handing out forms that residents need to fill out and return.
If you miss them, don't worry, the forms are also available online.
BLO house visits continue until July 24, and draft voter lists will be published July 31.
Objections accepted until September 28
If you spot mistakes in the draft rolls, you can raise objections until September 28, so there's time to get it right.
The final voter list drops October 1. To check if your name made it, just use your EPIC number on the CEO Telangana website.
BLOs have been told to help with forms and leave them at locked houses; no documents needed for now, just fill out the form and you're good.