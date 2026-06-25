Telangana starts electoral roll update, BLO visits begin June 25

Objections accepted until September 28

If you spot mistakes in the draft rolls, you can raise objections until September 28, so there's time to get it right.

The final voter list drops October 1. To check if your name made it, just use your EPIC number on the CEO Telangana website.

BLOs have been told to help with forms and leave them at locked houses; no documents needed for now, just fill out the form and you're good.