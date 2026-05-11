Telangana starts house numbering for Census 2027 after self-enumeration
India
Telangana has started house numbering as part of the 2027 Census. This follows an online self-enumeration phase that wrapped up on May 10.
For the first few days, officials are focused on double-checking neighborhood boundaries before moving to the next steps.
Telangana door-to-door enumeration until June 9
Door-to-door data collection is set to run until June 9.
Out of over 5.6 lakh people who registered online, about 5.1 lakh finished their entries themselves, a solid turnout!
Enumerators and supervisors will carry special ID cards with QR codes, so you can scan and verify they're legit.