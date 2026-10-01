Telangana suspends Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart, Zepto dark stores after inspections
India
Telangana has suspended several Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart, and Zepto dark stores after inspections found expired food, pests, and unsafe storage.
Four locations were closed immediately due to serious health risks.
The crackdown is a wake-up call for better food safety in quick commerce.
Inspectors found spoiled vegetables samples taken
Inspectors found spoiled vegetables, rusted shelves, and poor food handling: some places even had cockroach infestations or mixed up food with nonfood items.
Officials collected samples to check for adulteration.