Telangana, Tamil Nadu ban kids' syrup after toxic contamination
Heads up: Almont-Kid Syrup (Batch AL-24002), made by Tridus Remedies, has just been banned in Tamil Nadu; Telangana issued a stop-use advisory and ordered stocks frozen.
Tests found it was contaminated with ethylene glycol—a chemical that can seriously harm you, especially kids.
The batch was made in January 2025 and set to expire December 2026.
What's the risk?
Ethylene glycol poisoning can hit fast—think nausea, dizziness, vomiting, or even seizures and coma within hours.
In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure or heart problems.
What should you do?
If you have this syrup at home (or spot it anywhere), stop using it right away and let your local authorities know.
Retailers and hospitals are freezing their stocks too. Check whether you have Almont-Kid Syrup (batch AL-24002) and follow the regulators' instructions to report or surrender the product.