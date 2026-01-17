Telangana, Tamil Nadu ban kids' syrup after toxic contamination

Ethylene glycol poisoning can hit fast—think nausea, dizziness, vomiting, or even seizures and coma within hours. In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure or heart problems.

What should you do?

If you have this syrup at home (or spot it anywhere), stop using it right away and let your local authorities know.

Retailers and hospitals are freezing their stocks too. Check whether you have Almont-Kid Syrup (batch AL-24002) and follow the regulators' instructions to report or surrender the product.