Telangana targets ₹36,000cr boost, CM Revanth Reddy credits Arvind Subramanian
Telangana is aiming for a big revenue jump, ₹36,000 crore more each year, but without hiking taxes on people.
Instead, the state is cracking down on inefficiency and tightening up compliance.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy credits economist Arvind Subramanian's reforms for this progress, noting that GST collections alone are up by ₹2,500 crore in just four months.
Telangana government to use ₹2,000cr monthly
GST revenues have been rising steadily, with April seeing a ₹1,000 crore boost. Departments like sand and liquor sales have also seen major gains. thanks to stricter monitoring.
The government plans to use much of this extra cash, about ₹2,000 crore a month, to improve employee welfare and clear pending issues.
It's all about growing smarter while taking care of people who keep things running.