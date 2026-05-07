Telangana targets ₹36,000cr boost, CM Revanth Reddy credits Arvind Subramanian

Telangana government to use ₹2,000cr monthly

GST revenues have been rising steadily, with April seeing a ₹1,000 crore boost. Departments like sand and liquor sales have also seen major gains. thanks to stricter monitoring.

The government plans to use much of this extra cash, about ₹2,000 crore a month, to improve employee welfare and clear pending issues.

It's all about growing smarter while taking care of people who keep things running.