Telangana teen ends life after losing ₹1L on betting app

A teenager from Telangana has died by suicide after losing ₹1 lakh on a betting app. The 18-year-old, identified as Vikram, was a resident of the Kandukur area in Sangareddy district. He reportedly consumed insecticide to end his life. His family rushed him to a hospital, but he succumbed while receiving treatment. A case has been registered at the local police station regarding this incident.

Similar case Online betting addiction claimed another life The incident comes just days after the suicide of a taxi driver in Hyderabad over online betting app-related debt. The 24-year-old, Paladugu Sai, had been addicted to online betting for two years. He borrowed heavily from friends, relatives, and banks to fund his addiction. At the time of his death, he was facing a ₹15 lakh debt. Despite being rushed to a hospital after consuming pesticide, he could not be saved.

Another case Incident in Madhya Pradesh In a similar incident from Madhya Pradesh, a 32-year-old civil contractor allegedly took his own life in his Bhopal home after losing nearly ₹30 lakh in an online game. A suicide note found at the scene revealed that he had taken on debt to play an online game called Aviator. The police has registered a case and handed over the body to the family.