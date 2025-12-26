Telangana teen ends life after losing ₹1L on betting app
What's the story
A teenager from Telangana has died by suicide after losing ₹1 lakh on a betting app. The 18-year-old, identified as Vikram, was a resident of the Kandukur area in Sangareddy district. He reportedly consumed insecticide to end his life. His family rushed him to a hospital, but he succumbed while receiving treatment. A case has been registered at the local police station regarding this incident.
Similar case
Online betting addiction claimed another life
The incident comes just days after the suicide of a taxi driver in Hyderabad over online betting app-related debt. The 24-year-old, Paladugu Sai, had been addicted to online betting for two years. He borrowed heavily from friends, relatives, and banks to fund his addiction. At the time of his death, he was facing a ₹15 lakh debt. Despite being rushed to a hospital after consuming pesticide, he could not be saved.
Another case
Incident in Madhya Pradesh
In a similar incident from Madhya Pradesh, a 32-year-old civil contractor allegedly took his own life in his Bhopal home after losing nearly ₹30 lakh in an online game. A suicide note found at the scene revealed that he had taken on debt to play an online game called Aviator. The police has registered a case and handed over the body to the family.
Past incident
Suicide case in Gurugram linked to online gambling
In another case from August, a 38-year-old man died by suicide in Manesar, Gurugram district after losing around ₹5 lakh on online gambling apps. The deceased had been working at a garment manufacturing firm for the last 15 years and living with his wife in a rented accommodation. Police said he had left work an hour early on the day of his death and was later found dead inside their home.