Telangana to launch 100,000-home Indiramma scheme for Hyderabad low-income families

Telangana is rolling out a big housing push for low-income families in Hyderabad, with plans to build 100,000 new homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Launching July 20, 2026, the project targets the city's core urban areas and aims to make affordable housing more accessible for those who need it most.

Construction kicks off in the 2026-27 financial year, with at least 500 houses planned per Assembly constituency, and possibly more where demand is higher.