Telangana to launch 100,000-home Indiramma scheme for Hyderabad low-income families
Telangana is rolling out a big housing push for low-income families in Hyderabad, with plans to build 100,000 new homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
Launching July 20, 2026, the project targets the city's core urban areas and aims to make affordable housing more accessible for those who need it most.
Construction kicks off in the 2026-27 financial year, with at least 500 houses planned per Assembly constituency, and possibly more where demand is higher.
Government finalizing designs amid application surge
Instead of building on the outskirts, these homes will be closer to where people already live (think Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri) so getting to work or school won't be a hassle.
The government is finalizing designs now and says applications are pouring in (up to 1,500 per week).
The goal: long-term security and better living conditions for urban families who've been waiting for real solutions.